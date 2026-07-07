Julius Malema’s role in Khan-Sayed chats takes spotlight at Madlanga

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema is facing scrutiny after his name appeared in WhatsApp chats between Crime Intelligence boss Major-General Feroz Khan and tobacco executive Mohamed Sayed.

Malema’s name was highlighted at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, alleging the exchanges point to possible attempts to influence intelligence matters and obtain confidential police information.

On Tuesday, evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson told the commission that investigators extracted data from Khan’s cellphone covering the period between 2020 and 2023.

Confidential information

According to a notice served on Malema, the communications allegedly show that in June 2021, Malema, Khan and Sayed allegedly conspired to orchestrate the removal of the then Inspector-General of Intelligence, Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe through parliament using the EFF.

A list of questions that were supposed to be asked by the EFF in parliament was shared with Malema.

Chaskalson further alleged that through Sayed, Malema sought and obtained confidential information from Khan relating to a criminal case opened against him under Sandton CAS 76/07/2019. The information allegedly included the identity and residential address of the complainant in the matter linked to the VBS Mutual Bank scandal, in which Malema was alleged to have received bribes from the bank’s chairperson. Malema has since denied the allegations.

Among the messages presented to the commission was a conversation between Sayed and Malema that was later forwarded to Khan.

In a message dated July 30 2021, Sayed allegedly said to Khan:

“Juju called me now. He said that your things are coming along very, very nicely. It’s moving along very rapidly. But just give him some time but it’s going to happen for sure.”

Another message, dated September 22 2021, allegedly conveyed Malema’s support for Khan during disciplinary proceedings:

“I forgot to tell you that Ju called me, said that you will not ever resign, no matter what, this is a fight and we will emerge victorious.”

Chaskalson mentioned that the commission issued the notice to Malema in terms of its rules, giving him an opportunity to respond to the allegations.

Malema denies any wrongdoing

In his affidavit, Malema denied that the chats implicated him in any wrongdoing. Malema also distanced himself from the communications between Sayed and Khan.

“I do not have knowledge of the exchanges between Mr Sayed and General Khan. I deny any inference that the contents of these paragraphs, to the extent they infer any unlawful conduct on my part.”

He said many of the factual claims referred to matters he had already disclosed publicly, including that businessman Mr Mazzotti had donated funds that helped register the EFF.

He also defended receiving information from various sources as part of his duties as a Member of Parliament.

“In any event, I regularly receive information from various sources, some covert, some public, that relates to my work as a Member of Parliament.

“As a case in point, I have met with General (Nhlanhla) Mkhwanazi who shared with me the investigations about the murder of a popular artist known as AKA. It is my concern, and indeed my interest, to receive information about the working of our public service officials who I have a task of holding to account. Nothing is, or could be, ‘implicating’ if nothing more than receiving assistance of how to hold a public official accountable is proffered.”

He further rejected allegations relating to the funding of the EFF.

“To the best of my knowledge, I deny any bribery of the EFF.”

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