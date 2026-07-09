Julius Mkhwanazi, Behari granted R50K bail but will spend night in cells

The Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Thursday granted suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) acting boss, Julius Mkhwanazi and suspended municipal head of legal services, Kemi Behari, bail of R50 000 each.

This comes as their co-accused, former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi, and suspended head of human resources, Linda Gxasheka’s bail will be heard on Friday. The prosecution said that both their residential addresses still needed to be verified.

However, despite being granted bail, Mkhwanazi and Behari will spend the night in the cells along with Mashazi and Gxasheka at Brooklyn police station in Pretoria, as the bail office was already closed when the court proceedings were adjourned on Thursday.

They can only be set free after their bail has been paid.