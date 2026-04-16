Julius Mkhwanazi pleads for fairness at Madlanga commission

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) senior official Julius Mkhwanazi has raised concerns about fairness at the commission of inquiry led by Mbuyiseli Madlanga, saying he feels disadvantaged during proceedings.

Testifying on Thursday, Mkhwanazi complained that the commission’s secretariat does not provide him with documents in time, leaving him inadequately prepared.

“I am dealing with legal experts, and my argument is limited. Sometimes I need time to consult people who understand these matters, because lawyers are expensive. If documents are not shared in time, proceedings should be postponed to ensure fairness,” he said.

‘This is unfair’

Mkhwanazi also expressed discomfort with the process, stating that while commissioner Sesi Baloyi often simplifies issues for him, he still feels disadvantaged.

“Deep down, I am protesting in my heart. This is unfair.”

He added that he takes the commission seriously and views it as equivalent to a court established by the president.

He further noted that the pressure to respond during questioning sometimes leaves him feeling as though he may be incriminating himself.

“I am expected to answer, and I sometimes feel like I am incriminating myself. But I respect the commission and the process, so I end up responding,” he said.

Procedural fairness

Mkhwanazi stressed that his concerns are not about his inability to afford legal representation, but about ensuring procedural fairness.

He also highlighted personal challenges during the proceedings, including difficulty reading documents for extended periods.

“I even had to buy reading glasses from Clicks, and after two or three hours, I struggle,” he said.

In response, commission chair Mbuyiseli Madlanga acknowledged the concerns but maintained that efforts are being made to treat all witnesses fairly.

“All attempts are being made to ensure fairness to all witnesses before the commission. However, it is unlikely that we will reach a point where a witness is 100% comfortable.”

The commission continues its hearings as it examines matters related to governance and conduct within the EMPD.

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