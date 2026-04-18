Julius Mkhwanazi to sweat weekend out in jail following arrest

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi is expected to spend the weekend in police custody after his arrest on Saturday in a corruption probe linked to the department.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) stopped short of naming the suspect in its official statement but confirmed that a senior municipal official had been taken into custody in Gauteng.

“The SAPS’ Madlanga Commission Task Team has arrested a 50-year-old senior municipal official for fraud, corruption and defeating and/or obstructing the ends of justice,” said national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

“The official was arrested this morning at his home in Gauteng.”

Mathe added that the task team was still searching for other suspects linked to the case.

Probe into graft at municipality

She said the arrests stemmed from an ongoing investigation into corruption within the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department.

Although the SAPS did not disclose the name of the official, SABC reported that it had independently confirmed the arrested official was Mkhwanazi.

Police said no further comment would be provided on the merits of the case at this stage.

“All suspects are expected to appear before the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 20 April 2026,” Mathe said.

Mkhwanazi’s name surged into national focus during hearings of the Madlanga commission of inquiry, where he developed a reputation for sweating profusely and drinking lots of water while being grilled at the inquiry. Investigators probed alleged corruption networks and abuse of power linked to EMPD. Evidence before the commission touched on claims of fraud, misuse of municipal systems and efforts to obstruct justice.

Among the allegations aired were claims that privately linked vehicles were irregularly processed as municipal assets, allegedly allowing them to obtain official standing and blue-light privileges.

Testimony also dealt with accusations that some individuals received improper assistance to avoid routine law-enforcement checks.

He drew further scrutiny after a dispute over a postponed commission appearance, when evidence leaders accused him of misleading the inquiry about the reason for his absence. He denied intending to mislead the commission.

While the commission does not determine criminal guilt, Saturday’s arrest signals that matters ventilated in public hearings may now be moving into the criminal courts.

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