Juluis Malema fires back, calls Ngizwe Mchunu ‘smallest boy ever’

EFF leader Julius Malema has referred to former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu as “the smallest boy ever”. This after the controversial radio man had made tribalistic remarks about him.

Responded to Mchunu’s threats

Malema was reacting for the first time since the viral video by Mchunu, who dared him to come to KwaZulu-Natal. Mchunu was referring to the upcoming EFF manifesto scheduled for February this year at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

In the video, Mchunu can be heard saying KwaZulu-Natal is for AmaZulu. He added that Malema must launch the party manifesto in Limpopo, where the EFF hails from.

“Why don’t you host your party’s manifesto in your backyard in Seshego? So that your ancestors can support you? You are a leader who can’t speak isiZulu, the only language you know is English. You address our Zulu people in English, what [kind of] a leader are you?”

EFF calls this as “stoking flames of tribalism”

The EFF viewed Mchunu’s utterances as stoking flames of tribalism and wanted the automotive company to disassociate itself with the former radio man. The motor company duly acted on Mchunu by distancing itself from his unbecoming remarks. It subsequently cut ties with him, and demanded their car back.

Mchunu bowed down to pressure and returned the car to the Port Shepstone branch on the KZN south coast. This after initially refusing to apologise.

Malema, speaking during EFF press conference in Durban on Friday, said: “I had not known that guy until the June 16 event. [He] was brought to me by SG (Marshall Dlamini). When I saw him I said ‘what is this guy doing now on stage’?

Malema downplays any animosity

“They told me he is an artist or something. I don’t care what he thinks of me. He is the smallest boy ever. But even if I see him tomorrow, I will embrace him like any other African kid. I have no problem with him whatsoever.”

The red berets leader added that while he understands that Ngizwe was trying to earn a living by posting his social media videos, he chose the wrong way this time.

“He is doing his best to support his children but he goes about it the wrong way. Out of being excited sitting in the toilet, he made a stupid mistake by saying things he should not have said. Look now the car is gone and look how much this has cost him,” said Malema.