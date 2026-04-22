Just In | Bail denied for suspended sergeant Fannie Nkosi over dockets, ammunition

Suspended police officer Sergeant Fannie Nkosi has been denied bail following his appearance at the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Magistrate Thandi Theledi ruled against granting Nkosi bail, citing serious concerns over the credibility of his claims and the risk he poses to the judicial process.

The court found that his application was marked by bad denials and unsubstantiated assertions and that he failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for being in possession of police equipment, dockets, and ammunition.

The court further determined that Nkosi presents a flight risk and could potentially evade trial if released.

“The applicant was found in possession of dockets. The applicant’s explanation that he obtained them lawfully is unsubstantiated,” Theledi said.

“There is a likelihood he will tamper with investigations and witnesses. His position as police officer further heightens the risk of evading trial.”

Confidence in the justice system

In her ruling, Theledi also raised concerns about the broader implications of granting bail, stating that Nkosi’s release could undermine the integrity of the criminal justice system.

“The allegations against him involve serious charges and abuse of office. His release would undermine public confidence in the justice system.

“Possession of dockets after suspension is a serious breach of trust, and explanations by the applicant lack detail and corroboration,” she added.

The magistrate emphasised that Nkosi’s application lacked substance and was riddled with unsupported claims.

“His application is characterised by bad denials and unsubstantiated assertions. He has failed to provide a satisfactory explanation of possession of police equipment, dockets, and ammunition.”

Nkosi’s case has been postponed to May 21, 2026, as investigations continue.

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