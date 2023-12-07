JUST IN | Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams splits with hubby

Another marriage bites the dust as minister of small business development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’ union ends.

The minister and her businessman husband Thato Abrahams announced their split in a statement.

The couple said in a joint statement released on Thursday that the decision to end their marriage was amicable.

“After 11 years of marital union, it is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to mutually and amicably end our marriage,” read the statement.

Request for privacy

They requested to be given privacy as they deal with the separation, adding that they will remain good friends.

“It is our united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy at this time,” they said.

“While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways. We part ways with mutual respect for each other and we remain good friends.

“We will cherish the memories we have shared together as husband and wife.

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters.

“Thank you for your for your prayers and well wishes,” they said.

Extra-marital affair

In 2018, Sunday World reported that the couple’s marriage was rocked by an extra-marital affair.

This after the minister discovered that her hubby allegedly bonked the then ANC Youth League national executive committee member Sizophila Mkhize in their matrimonial house in Silverton, Pretoria.

Upon hearing that Stella discovered the extra-marital affair, things took a turn for the worst for Mkhize.

When the minister posted pictures of her on Facebook with funny captions and comments, Mkhize allegedly contemplated taking her own life.

In a message she apparently sent to ANCYL president Collen Maine for intervention, Mkhize asked him to take care of her son and mother.

