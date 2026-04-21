Just In | SIU freezes Siyabonga Nkosi’s properties valued at R76.5m, cars over Eskom ‘graft’

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has secured a preservation order to freeze 17 properties worth R76.5 million and seven luxury cars belonging to businessman Siyabonga Moses Goodwill Nkosi.

The investigating unit confirmed that it has secured the preservation order in a media release issued on Tuesday afternoon, adding that the law enforcement operation sanctioned by the Special Tribunal has resulted in the freezing of assets linked to the businessman and his network of trusts.

The SIU stated that in line with the law governing its law enforcement operations, it will refer any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during its investigation to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action.

This is a developing story