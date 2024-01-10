JUST IN | SuperSport bags last-minute Afcon broadcasting rights

It is all systems go after SuperSport secured last-minute broadcasting rights to televise the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament in Ivory Coast.

This follows days of concern by DStv subscribers who fired shots at the pay-channel for taking a decision to not broadcast the biggest competition on the continent.

In contrast, the SABC confirmed that it will be broadcasting all 52 matches of the Afcon on all the public broadcaster’s platforms.

Last week, DStv CEO Marc Jury said in a statement that SuperSport has not secured the broadcasting rights but noted that the channel would leave the door open for any last-minute change.

“SuperSport will not broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations as they have not acquired the rights to broadcast the tournament,” Jury said in a statement.

“However, Afcon matches will be available through the MultiChoice Africa partner broadcasters on free-to-air channels.

“We will communicate should there be any further developments in this regard.”

Threat to cancel subscription

A host of subscribers had threatened to cancel their subscription should they not be able to watch the Afcon on SuperSport.

A source close to the situation confirmed to Sunday World on Wednesday that SuperSport has been given the green light to screen the competition live.

“SuperSport have decided to change their decision on the matter and have now decided to secure the broadcasting rights,” said the source, who did not want to be identified.

“There was no way that they were going to be left behind. The Afcon is the biggest sporting event on the African tournament.”

The MultiChoice Group is expected to make an official announcement through a statement either on Wednesday or Thursday.

The sharp U-turn by SuperSport means that DStv subscribers will be able to watch the South African men’s national team compete in the Afcon.

The eagerly awaited African showpiece is set to kick off on Saturday with host nation Ivory Coast locking horns with Guinea-Bissau.

Bafana Bafana will open their campaign against Mali in what will be a Group E opening encounter on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 10pm.

