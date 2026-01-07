Justice committee welcomes Andy Mothibi’s NDPP appointment, vows tough oversight

Parliament’s justice watchdog has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointment of Adv Andy Jan Lekgoa Mothibi as the new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) head, describing the move as timely amid renewed focus on restoring confidence in South Africa’s criminal justice system.

The Chairperson of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, Xola Nqola, said on Wednesday that Mothibi’s appointment comes at a vital juncture for the country.

“The appointment of Adv Mothibi comes at a critical time when the strengthening of the criminal justice system remains central to restoring public confidence in the state’s capacity to ensure accountability, uphold the rule of law and combat corruption,” Nqola said.

Takes the reins on February 1

Mothibi was appointed on Tuesday and will assume office on February 1, following the expiry of Adv Shamila Batohi’s seven-year term. His appointment was made in terms of section 179(1)(a) of the Constitution, read with the National Prosecuting Authority Act, which empowers the president to appoint the NDPP.

Nqola stressed the constitutional importance of the role. He said the prosecuting authority must remain beyond political influence.

“The NDPP plays an essential role in ensuring that the prosecuting authority operates independently, without fear, favour or prejudice. We trust that the newly appointed NDPP will prioritise efficiency, integrity, and transparency in leading the National Prosecuting Authority,” he said.

The committee acknowledged Ramaphosa’s exercise of executive authority. It described this as an important intervention aimed at strengthening prosecutorial stability within the NPA.

Parliament oversight role to intensify

Nqola said parliament expects decisive action on priority matters. The NDPP, he noted, must “continue building institutional credibility, strengthen prosecutorial effectiveness, and ensure that high-priority cases, including corruption and serious organised crime, are handled decisively”.

Nqola, however, made it clear that parliament’s oversight role would remain robust.

“Adv Mothibi’s reputation and successes as head of the Special Investigating Unit speak for itself [sic]. The committee takes comfort in the fact that he has shown exceptional leadership skills,” he said.

He warned that the committee would continue to do its job robustly.

“We will, however, continue to do vigorous oversight over his work and that of the NPA. We look forward to working with the new NDPP and the leadership of the justice system. To advance accountability, justice and constitutional democracy.”

The committee also noted that Ramaphosa has appointed Leonard Lekgetho as acting head of the SIU. The position was held by Mothibi all along.

Good Party welcomes appointment

“We will continue with our mandate to provide oversight over the SIU. We will monitor the work of the organisation under its acting head,” Nqola said.

The GOOD Party also welcomed Mothibi’s appointment. It praised his track record and warned that he takes office at a moment of exceptional legal and political consequence.

In a statement on Wednesday, GOOD Secretary-General Brett Herron said Mothibi was well suited for the role. Herron also serves on the party’s Unite for Change Leadership Council.

“Advocate Andy Mothibi possesses the credentials and track record to make an excellent [NDPP head],” Herron said.

Herron pointed to Mothibi’s leadership of the Special Investigating Unit as a key indicator of his suitability. “He is an experienced prosecutor who has led the SIU with admirable success,” he said. Under Mothibi’s stewardship, the SIU had achieved tangible results. And it did so while preserving its institutional integrity, added Herron. Impressive track record

“The SIU, under his leadership, has recovered billions of rands looted from the state while avoiding the stench of political interference and corruption that have permeated other key components of the country’s criminal justice system,” Herron said.

GOOD also cautioned that Mothibi would be stepping into the role during a period of heightened complexity for the prosecuting authority.

“Adv Mothibi assumes the prosecutorial reins, from 1 February 2026, at a dramatic time,” Herron said.

He pointed to developments around unresolved crimes from South Africa’s past.

Last year, Ramaphosa established a judicial commission to investigate the non-prosecution of apartheid-era crimes. These were referred by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

That commission is currently grappling with applications for the recusal of its chairperson, Sisi Khampepe. The application was brought by former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma, said Herron.

Challenges ahead

Mothibi’s challenges will not end there.

“As the new NDPP [head], Mothibi also becomes a respondent alongside the president and the Minister of Justice in a damages claim brought by the families of victims of apartheid-era crimes,” Herron said.

The GOOD Party said these overlapping legal and historical pressures would test the independence, resolve and administrative strength of the NPA under its new leadership.

Still, the party struck an optimistic note. It suggested that Mothibi’s experience navigating high-stakes investigations without political contamination positions him well for the task ahead.

