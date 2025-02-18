Justice department calls for immediate shut down of Zanzou club

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has called for the immediate closure of Zanzou Experience nightclub in Pretoria’s Hatfield, in Gauteng.

This follows the emergence of shocking footage depicting severe acts of violence, torture, and humiliation.

The videos, which have sparked national outrage, reveal brutal and degrading treatment of individuals within the establishment.

Violations of the Constitution

“The horrific actions witnessed in the videos are an affront to the fundamental rights enshrined in our Constitution and have no place in a democratic society,” said department spokesperson Kgalalelo Masibi.

Masibi further emphasised the government’s commitment to upholding human dignity, citing the Constitution’s clear stance on human rights.

“Section 10 explicitly affirms that everyone has the right to have their dignity respected and protected. While Section 12 guarantees freedom and security of the person. This is including the right to be free from all forms of violence, torture, and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment.”

The justice department has urged law enforcement agencies to take immediate action.

Rule of law to be upheld

“No individual or group has the right to take the law into their own hands. The rule of law must be upheld, and those responsible must be held accountable,” Masibi stated.

Beyond individual accountability, the department has called for a broader investigation into the nightclub’s operations.

“Any establishment found to be complicit in or tolerating such heinous acts must face serious consequences. In this regard, we call for the immediate closure of Zanzou nightclub until a full and thorough investigation is concluded,” Masibi said.

She further urged witnesses and victims to come forward, assuring them of full legal support.

Victims and witnesses urged to come forward

“We urge any victims and witnesses to cooperate with law enforcement so that justice is served swiftly and without delay.”

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has also condemned the nightclub. The party called for its permanent closure and an investigation into potential criminal activities linked to the establishment.

“We demand a thorough investigation into nightclubs such as this one. This must focus not only on brutality but also on drug trafficking, human trafficking, money laundering, and other criminal activities that facilitate these heinous acts,” said ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona.

ATM dismissed Zanzou’s defence that its security was outsourced to an external company.

“There is no way that the establishment did not know of these activities. Zanzou must close, and its owners should never be granted a licence to operate again,” he stated.

Party demands financial compensation for victims

The party further demanded financial compensation for victims, asserting: “The club must take full responsibility for the actions of its staff. [It must] compensate the victims, and cooperate fully with law enforcement in bringing all perpetrators to justice.”

The revelations at Zanzou nightclub have ignited broader debates about the regulation of nightlife venues. Their adherence to legal and ethical standards has also come into focus.

The justice department’s firm stance signals a zero-tolerance approach to human rights violations in the private sector.

Human rights violations

Masibi reinforced this position: “Human rights are non-negotiable. And establishments that fail to respect them will face the full force of the law.”

With ongoing investigations and mounting political and public pressure, the future of Zanzou nightclub remains uncertain.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects named by the complaints in the cases opened on Tuesday.

