Justice finally served for murdered Ekurhuleni West College student

Almost two years after Mbali Hlongwane was brutally murdered, justice has finally been served for the family of murdered Ekurhuleni student.

Hlongwane, who was studying at Ekurhuleni West College Campus in Katlehong, was killed outside the college premises by fellow student Ntsikelelo Saki in October 2021.

On Thursday, 29-year-old Saki was convicted of premeditated murder by the high court in Johannesburg. He is expected to be sentenced on Friday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it expects a harsh sentence.

The crime-fighting agency said Saki murdered Hlongwane after he accused her of taking a video of him urinating at a tavern and uploading it on the students’ WhatsApp group.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said an argument had ensued between the two students prior to the murder of Hlongwane.

“The accused and the deceased also had another argument concerning the qualification criteria for writing an exam,” said Mjonondwana.

“The deceased was happy that she qualified and told members of the WhatsApp group, sparking excitement from all those who qualified.

“The accused wrote in the group that they should not be joyful as other students did not qualify to write exams.”

In October 2021, according to the NPA, the deceased was writing an exam when the accused arrived on campus and waited for her at the gate.

“One of the students saw Saki and asked him why he was wearing a jacket while it was scorching hot.

“Underneath the jacket, the accused was holding a knife. He said he was waiting for Hlongwane, to take her soul.”

Even though the deceased was warned by fellow students of what the accused intended to do, she still left to meet with Saki at the gate and the two had a conversation.

Explained Mjonondwana: “When she turned her back to leave, the accused stabbed her two times. When she turned to face the accused, he stabbed her again two times on the chest.”

The accused fled the scene and later left the area for his hideout in Cape Town, where he was arrested.

