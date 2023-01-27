Justice finally served two years after fatal stabbing incident

The wheels of justice turned on Musa Mthethwa when he was handed a hefty prison term for the murder of Thulane Mabaso in Marikana in October 2020.

Mthethwa appeared before the Evander regional court this week and was ordered to spend the next 13 years behind bars.

Mabaso had witnessed a stabbing incident between the 38-year-old Mthethwa and his friend. He tried to stop the fight, but Mthethwa turned against him and inflicted a stab wound to his neck.

Selvy Mohlala, spokespeson for police, said Mabaso sustained serious injuries and was declared dead by the paramedics at the scene. “The accused then fled the scene but he was later traced and apprehended,” said Mohlala.

“A case was opened with a charge of murder and that of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the victim that was stabbed on his hand.”

Mthethwa was remanded in custody until he was granted bail in December 2020.

Provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela, applauded the investigating team, the prosecution team and the judiciary for “a stellar job that resulted in the well-deserved sentence”.

