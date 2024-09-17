Justice for deceased court clerk stabbed 55 times by lover

The Butterworth magistrate’s court sentenced 26-year-old Sinawo Musa Zenani to life in prison for fatally stabbing his 27-year-old lover, Lusanda Sikisi.

Two months prior to her murder, the deceased, an administrative clerk at the Willowvale magistrate’s court, had a protection order granted to her.

Zenani was found guilty of violating the order and he was given an extra five years to serve during the course of his life sentence for this infraction.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Sikisi notified her neighbours about the protection order via a WhatsApp group. She also informed the police.

Zenani showed up at Sikisi’s home in Mtshemla Flats, Willowvale, and knocked on her door while calling her name, according to NPA spokesman Luxolo Tyali.

I have finished her

“When the door was not opened, the neighbours, as per their agreement, posted updates in the WhatsApp group about the unfolding situation,” said Tyali.

“Zenani pretended to leave but remained at the premises. When Sikisi eventually opened the door, he forced his way into her flat.”

According to Tyali, the deceased’s screams followed an argument that the neighbours overheard.

“Shortly after, Zenani emerged from the flat, covered in blood, and reportedly told the neighbours in isiXhosa, ndimgqibile — loosely translated to I have finished her.

“Zenani fled the scene but later surrendered at Butterworth police station, located over 70km from the crime scene.

“A postmortem revealed that Sikisi had sustained 55 stab wounds to her upper body.”

During the trial, Zenani pleaded not guilty and stated that his momentary, non-pathological insanity was a result of anger.

Hiding out at friends’ places

Senior state advocate Nkululeko Mzinyati, however, called nine witnesses, including one who testified that Sikisi had only returned to her flat to do laundry on the day of the murder because she had been hiding out at friends’ houses out of fear for Zenani.

Sikisi’s three-year-old orphan had lost both of his parents, with the father having been killed in a horrific firefight at a burial, according to the mother of the deceased, who made a devastating impact statement during sentencing.

The Eastern Cape’s director of public prosecutions, Barry Madolo, emphasised the importance of the decision.

“This sentence highlights the NPA’s commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of femicide and gender-based violence are severely punished to deter others,” said Madolo.

“The NPA continues to prosecute hundreds of such cases daily to protect the vulnerable and deliver justice for victims.”

