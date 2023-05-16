Justice served for teacher stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend

Justice at last for the late Limpopo teacher Dudu Masango who was brutally killed by her ex-boyfriend Sfiso Nkabinde in 2022.

Nkabinde was sentenced to 18 years jail by the Limpopo Division of the High Court in Polokwane on Monday.

Masango, who was an educator at Segololo Secondary School, was found at her home in Dindela village on June 11 with multiple stab wounds.

Her vehicle was found abandoned in the bushes next to Syverfofotein village. The ex-boyfriend was arrested on the same day and positively linked with the murder incident.

Nkabinde was also found guilty of housebreaking, theft and contravening a protection order.

Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, provincial police commissioner in Limpopo, said: “A case of murder was opened and preliminary investigations revealed that the intruder broke into the deceased’s house, stabbed her several times with a knife and thereafter fled the scene using her motor vehicle.”

During trial, the court heard that the deceased had previously obtained a protection order against the accused.

