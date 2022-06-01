E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Kaizer Chiefs part ways with veteran key star players

By Coceka Magubeni

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have released a list of players who will not be part of the team in the new season as Amakhosi turn over a new leaf in a bid to bring back the glory days.

The Glamour Boys said on its social media account on Wednesday that Samir Nurkovic, Lazarous Kambole, Lebogang Manyama, and Daniel Cardoso are some of the key players that have been released.

Nurkovic, fondly known as Kokota, started his initial season with Amakhosi on a high note, putting 14 goals at the back of the net of the opposition. “We wish Kokota all the best,” said Amakhosi, adding that it also wishes all the departing players the best for the future.

Despite turbulent previous seasons, the Soweto Giants hope for a better team structure under newly-appointed coach Arthur Zwane, who will be assisted by Dillon Sheppard.

Zwane took over on caretaker basis when Chiefs cut ties with Englishman Stuart Baxter in April. According to reports, the club decided to tear up Baxter’s contract due to his unwillingness to play young players, and his utterances in the media following their loss to SuperSport United in April.

 

 

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

 

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.