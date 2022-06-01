Kaizer Chiefs part ways with veteran key star players

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have released a list of players who will not be part of the team in the new season as Amakhosi turn over a new leaf in a bid to bring back the glory days.

The Glamour Boys said on its social media account on Wednesday that Samir Nurkovic, Lazarous Kambole, Lebogang Manyama, and Daniel Cardoso are some of the key players that have been released.

Nurkovic, fondly known as Kokota, started his initial season with Amakhosi on a high note, putting 14 goals at the back of the net of the opposition. “We wish Kokota all the best,” said Amakhosi, adding that it also wishes all the departing players the best for the future.

Despite turbulent previous seasons, the Soweto Giants hope for a better team structure under newly-appointed coach Arthur Zwane, who will be assisted by Dillon Sheppard.

Zwane took over on caretaker basis when Chiefs cut ties with Englishman Stuart Baxter in April. According to reports, the club decided to tear up Baxter’s contract due to his unwillingness to play young players, and his utterances in the media following their loss to SuperSport United in April.

Player Updates! Lebogang Manyama will also be out of contract at the end of June and is free to find a new team. The attacking midfielder joined Amakhosi in August 2018 from Turkish side Konyaspor and played 95 matches, scoring on 15 occasions. All the best Lebo.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/3b2ATmNGHL — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 1, 2022

Player Updates! Kaizer Chiefs parts ways with Cardoso! Veteran defender Daniel Cardoso will call time on his Chiefs career with his contract due to expire at month end. The 33-year-old played 185 games in seven seasons and weighed in with 12 goals All the best!#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/db1BkaGEIk — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 1, 2022

Player Updates! Kaizer Chiefs parts ways with Kambole! Striker Lazalous Kambole, a 2019 acquisition from Zambian side, Zesco United is headed for new pastures after scoring two goals in his 46 appearances for the Glamour Boys. We wish him well in the future.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/vry5FjHJTj — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 1, 2022

