Karl Sander breaks down on second day of testimony at Madlanga commission

The second day of testimony by Warrant Officer Karl Sander before the Madlanga Commission took an emotional turn on Tuesday.

This after veteran police officer broke down in tears as details emerged of what he described as years of intimidation, sidelining and damage to his professional reputation.

Sander, who has served in the South African Police Service for nearly four decades, told the Commission he was targeted after uncovering alleged links between drug syndicates operating in KwaZulu-Natal and members of law enforcement.

He testified at the Madlanga commission of inquiry in relation to the theft of more than 500kg of cocaine bricks worth R200-million from the Port Shepstone Hawks office in November 2021.

Polygraph examination results

The emotional moment came when evidence leader Adv Lee Segeels-Ncube read the results of a polygraph examination that had been ordered by KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Leseja Senona.

The test stemmed from allegations involving the theft of a coffee machine that Sander maintained belonged to him. According to Sander his personal coffee machine was stolen from his Hawks office while he was working.

Although he said he never received the results of the examination, the findings presented before the commission cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Sander breaks down in tears

As the results were read into the record, Sander became visibly emotional and broke down in tears. The officer told the Commission that the allegations and the polygraph investigation had severely tarnished his reputation.

During his testimony, Sander reiterated claims first made on Monday that he began experiencing intimidation and professional retaliation after exposing alleged drug trafficking networks in the province.

He alleged that attempts to investigate drug-related matters were often met with resistance and that investigators were expected to identify suspects before cases could even be formally opened, a practice he said raised serious concerns.

Sander also described what he viewed as a pattern of targeting by his superiors.

In addition to the coffee machine allegations, he said he was questioned over his role as a director of a shooting club, despite having disclosed the position through official channels.

“I just wanted my coffee machine back. I didn’t get it back,” Sander said.

“My only safe space was my coffee machine and then they stole my coffee machine (from) inside the DPCI. I am laughing about it but it is still so annoying and I had to get polygraphed because of the theft of my own coffee machine,” he added.

‘I was being victimised’

According to Sander, these incidents reinforced his belief that he was being victimised because of the investigations he had pursued.

The experienced detective was eventually removed from his position in the narcotics unit and transferred to the Supply Chain Management division. While there, management allegedly attempted to strip him of his Scarce Skills Allowance and Service Allowance.

Sander challenged the decision and was ultimately successful in having both benefits reinstated.

Despite his victory, Sander told the Commission he has no desire to return to his former post, citing the difficulties and hostility he encountered during his time in the unit.

He further alleged that thefts of exhibits at the Hawks’ Port Shepstone offices were well known within the organisation and that senior management had been aware of the problem.

The commission is expected to hear from Senona later this week. The KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head is scheduled to testify on Friday as the inquiry continues examining allegations of misconduct, corruption and interference within law enforcement structures.

READ MORE: Senona’s office ejection claim a fabrication- KZN police

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