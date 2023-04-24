Keep guns out of  familial disputes, MEC  tells cops

Mpumalanga MEC for safety, security, and liaison, Vusi Shongwe has raised concerns about gun violence among law enforcement officers following the fatal shooting of a traffic officer by his colleague who suspected him of having an affair with his wife.

Shongwe was reacting to news of the murder of provincial traffic officer, Thamsanqa Nkosi, 34, who, according to the Hawks, was shot dead at the Kwanyoni Lodge along the N4 road outside Mbombela on Saturday.

Nkosi’s death was announced by the Hawks provincial spokesperson, captain Dineo Sekgotodi. “The provincial traffic official and a lady friend booked in at the lodge and while they were in the chalet, the female’s husband emerged and kicked open the door. There was an altercation as a broken beer bottle was found.

“It is further alleged that the traffic official ran out of the chalet and the husband followed him firing shots. The victim was shot twice and succumbed to his injuries. The suspect fled the scene,” she said.

Sekgotodi said three investigation teams from Mbombela, including the Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Visible Policing, and Nelspruit Local Criminal Record Centre, attended the crime scene.

“The teams took the initiative to phone the suspect, who handed himself over to the Nelspruit police. His official firearm, which was used during the commission of the crime, was seized,” she said.

The accused, Abednigo Desmond Mbuyane, 38, appeared before the Nelspruit Magistrate Court on a charge of murder on Thursday. He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody until Friday.

Mbuyane’s wife was not harmed during the incident.

However, Nkosi is not the first Mpumalanga traffic officer to be killed in what appeared to be love-triangles among law enforcement agents.

Last month, Bushbuckridge traffic police chief, Judas Chiloane, 60, was shot and killed with his official firearm in his vehicle while in the company of a woman at some roadside bushes near Graskop. Police later arrested two suspects.

“MEC Shongwe once more urged members of the security cluster who experienced distress to seek professional assistance or bring in families to help resolve disputes, rather than resorting to violence.

“He says the number of state firearms used to kill other people, even law enforcement officers, is worrisome. He insists that officials should stop viewing these firearms as instruments to solve relationships or familial disputes but as tools of the trade to do their work,” said department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.

“There are many cases of killings and suicide committed by members using the state-issued firearms. The MEC believes this needs to change and officials should optimally use wellness services available in government departments. The MEC is also sending his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.”

