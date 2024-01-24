Kelly Khumalo fingered as Senzo Meyiwa murder mastermind

The second man accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has implicated singer Kelly Khumalo as the mastermind behind the “orchestrated” killing of the national soccer star.

This is contained in the affidavit read by lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.

Meyiwa’s girlfriend and baby mama

Meyiwa was tragically shot and killed at Khumalo’s home in Vooslorus on October 26, 2014.

At the time, Khumalo was Meyiwa’s girlfriend and the mother of his child.

The incident occurred in the presence of Meyiwa’s friends, Khumalo’s mother and sister, and Khumalo herself.

Contract killing

On Monday, the court heard that Meyiwa’s murder was not a botched robbery, as initially believed and portrayed by the witnesses. It was rather a deliberate contractual killing.

According to Gininda’s affidavit, the accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, has pointed fingers directly at Khumalo. He alleged that she not only ordered Meyiwa’s murder but also paid for it. It is also alleged that she went to a traditional healer for cleansing, as the accused are also said to have done.

Investigations indicate Kelly dialed an 082 number instead of contacting emergency services after the incident. Additionally, it has been uncovered that she underwent a cleansing ritual following the event, mirroring the actions of the accused. #SenzoMeyiwaTrial @SundayWorldZA — Nompilo Zulu (@Nompilo_nz) January 24, 2024

Cellphone numbers linked

The affidavit revealed that the missing cellphone numbers discovered during the investigation link Khumalo to accused number three and five.

Accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, allegedly also implicated Khumalo as the mastermind behind the murder plot.

“It is clear she hated him. She meant for him to be killed.”

Photograph evidence link

The court heard that a damning photograph of cash found on the phone of accused number three matches a similar image discovered on Khumalo’s phone.

According to Gininda, Sibiya claimed to have been outside when the former Bafana Bafana player was shot. He said the investigation suggests that accused number three was the one who pulled the trigger and killed Meyiwa.

The evidence includes photos from Mncube’s phone. They show him wearing clothes matching the description of the person who entered the house with a gun. He also had dreadlocks.

Zulu-speaking perpetrators

“He is also the same suspect that shot the deceased during the struggle. Evidence also shows that he is Zulu-speaking. All the accused in this matter speak Zulu and are known to each other. Photos of the murder weapon used in the killing of Senzo Meyiwa were found,” Gininda said.

