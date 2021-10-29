Kelly Khumalo speaks on fake prophets

Johannesburg – Kelly Khumalo has hit out against fake prophets operating in the country and has said that the prophecies that they tell people are fake.

Taking to her Instagram Kelly made a video where she was addressing the issue of fake prophets.

“Even the devil has a gift of prophecy so be careful….some prophecies are not from God,” she wrote.

In the video, Kelly said she is a child of God which means she has access to things that other people do not have access to.

Kelly also stated that she will not be fooled by any fake prophets.

“You know those ones, fake prophets with their visions, premonitions, prophetic nonsense they like to just give information. My sweet if you are going to come at me with those things, I want receipts,” she said.

Mbalenhle Zuma