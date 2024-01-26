Kelly Khumalo wants justice for Senzo – sister Zandie declares

Singer Kelly Khumalo wants to see those who killed her then-boyfriend and father of her child, Senzo Meyiwa, brought to justice.

Mastermind allegations

Khumalo’s sister, Zandie Khumalo-Gumede, said this on Thursday after Khumalo was accused of being the mastermind behind Meyiwa’s murder.

This comes after Khumalo endured social media taunts this week. Khumalo-Gumede added that her sister was coping fine.

In a statement by the lead investigator in the murder trial, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, read in the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, Khumalo was fingered as the person who allegedly ordered that Meyiwa be killed in her Vosloorus house on October 26, 2024.

Two of the accused – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi – alleged Khumalo gave instructions to shoot and kill Meyiwa. This according to Gininda’s statement.

Social media backlash

The shocking court claims set tongues wagging on social media. Many felt Kelly should be charged so that the allegations could be tested in court.

The general view among social media users is that Kelly must come out and reveal what transpired on that day when Meyiwa was murdered.

Kelly’s doing well

On Thursday afternoon, her sister Zandie took to her Instagram page to give an update on the Empini hitmaker’s current state of mind.

She wrote: “Mina ngiyoma nawe ingunaphakade ngoba ngiyayazi inhliziyo yakho futhi ngiyazi no Senzo umi nawe lapho ekhona……..uyazi ke thina singamabhubesi asizikhathazi ngemibono yezimvu ❤🦁❤ @kellykhumaloza” “I will stand by you all the way, and I know Senzo is supporting you as well. You know us (as the Khumalos) are lion-hearted. We are not bothered by trivial views of the harmless.”

“To those that have been [direct messaging me] and texting, asking if she’s OK, ningakhathazeki uphila njengosheleni. Just like all of us, she wants the perpetrators to be brought to book. And they will be, sekuseduze.

Wants justice for Senzo

“I’m telling you this because I know how much you love and care for her, so I don’t want you guys to worry. Khululekani nje isazokhala ingoma kwa Khumalo. (To those who have been sending me messages directly, concerned about her well-being, I can assure you that she’s fine and fit as a fiddle. Just like most of us, she wants the perpetrators to be brought to justice. And we strongly believe they will be, soon.

“I am telling you this because I know how much you love and care for her. So I want to spare her from misery and confusion. Rest assured, more music is coming from the Khumalos.”

Zandie and Kelly were present during the Meyiwa shooting. At that time, the Durban-born goalkeeper’s football career was blossoming. He was promoted to Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain position.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content