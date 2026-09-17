East Rand killings: Cousin hospitalised after identifying Dineo Motapane’s body

WARNING: The story below contains graphic descriptions which may upset sensitive readers.

The family of 38-year-old Dineo Motapane is struggling to come to terms with her death after the discovery of her body, which was dumped near a church in KwaThema, Springs.

This, as the number of women’s bodies discovered has risen to nine. Most of the victims, aged between 20 and 38 were discovered naked in isolated areas, roadside locations, or a river. Several bodies showed signs of strangulation, stab wounds, or severe bruising, and some were found in advanced stages of decomposition.

READ: East Rand deaths climb to nine, as police offer reward for information

Motapane’s body was positively identified by her family at the Springs Mortuary on Wednesday afternoon, bringing devastating confirmation to a family that had hoped the woman found near the church was not their loved one.

Her cousin, Ayanda Nano, was hospitalised after being overcome by shock following the discovery and identification of Motapane’s body.

‘We did not think it was her’

Speaking to Sunday World, Nano said Motapane was last seen alive on Sunday. At the time her body was discovered, the family had not yet reported her missing.

Nano said Motapane was known to leave home and return without informing the family, which made it difficult for them to believe that the body found near the church could be hers.

“Not to say we were relaxing because she was not around, but we did not think when it was announced in the news that it was her,” Nano said.

She said the condition in which Motapane’s body was found left her traumatised.

“The state she was in is what put me in this hospital bed. She was decomposed, like she had been dead for days. It pains me that she left us this way. I am not fine,” she said.

Nano said she was admitted to hospital on Wednesday after the family was confronted with the reality of Motapane’s death.

‘We do not have parents’

Nano said she and Motapane grew together and, like many siblings, had experienced disagreements over the years.

“Dineo and I had our own differences as children of the same house because we also do not have parents,” she said.

Despite their differences, Nano said the loss had left a deep void in the family. She described Motapane as a strong-willed woman who was stubborn and feisty, saying her family would deeply miss her.

Motapane leaves behind a two-year-old daughter, whom Nano said she had already been raising as her guardian.

Nano said she would continue taking care of the child following her cousin’s death. “I took care of the child already. I was her guardian, so I will continue raising her,” she said.

The family is now waiting for the post-mortem results before making funeral arrangements.

Police intensify investigation

The death of Motapane comes as police intensify investigations into the murders of nine women.

READ: Kempton Park killings expose SA’s GBVF crisis: POWA

Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, conveyed her condolences to the Motapane family following the discovery of Dineo’s body.

Dimpane also assured the family and the wider community that police remained on the ground and were working to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

A multidisciplinary team of investigators and specialists is continuing with investigations into the cases, with the aim of identifying those responsible and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Police have also offered a R400,00 reward for information that could help crack the case.

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