Kennedy Road shack fire claims a life, leaves thousands homeless

One person has died and scores others were injured when the Kennedy Road informal settlement caught fire at the weekend, according to the Gift of the Givers.

The humanitarian aid organisation is providing help to thousands of families who were affected by the blaze, after 1 000 shacks were gutted.

The South African Red Cross is also on the scene providing food to affected people. According to media reports, three children are missing.

Officials including the emergency service crews, disaster management teams, firefighters and police had rushed to the scene early on Sunday morning after the blaze had quickly spread through the informal settlement.

The emergency crews will continue to monitor the situation and offer support to displaced families. The full extent of the tragedy is still being assessed.

On Monday, scores of residents were still searching through the rubble to save some of their belongings.

This is not the first blaze to hit the informal settlement, but community members said it was the biggest they have seen to date.

The blaze came a week after 111 shacks were gutted at the Masinenge informal settlement on the south coast, also in KwaZulu-Natal.

The close proximity of the shacks and the flammable materials used in their construction contributed to the rapid spread of the inferno.

