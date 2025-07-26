Kenny Kunene steps aside from city and party roles amid murder storm

Patriotic Alliance Deputy President Kenny Kunene has tendered his resignation as a councillor in the City of Joburg after facing a backlash for his association with murder- accused businessman Katiso Molefe.

In his resignation letter penned to the city’s Speaker Margaret Arnolds, Kunene assured her that he is not complicit in any wrongdoing but has decided to allow his party to probe the matter.

“I am stepping aside from public life, for a period, while my party satisfies itself as to certain allegations that have been raised against me, which are unfounded. But I have nevertheless agreed it would be in the public interest for me to await the clearing of my name before considering a return to public service and duty.”

Consequently, he will no longer be the MMC of Transport in the city.

“I believe I have always committed myself to serve the residents of Johannesburg with vigour, authenticity, and vision. During my two years as an MMC, I worked to be a force for good, championing accessible transport, confronting inefficiencies and challenging systemic rot within our institutions,” the letter reads.

In bad company

Kunene was also suspended after a public outcry when it was reported that he was present at the home of businessman Molefe on the day the police arrested him for the murder of Oupa John “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka.

DJ Sumbody was killed in Woodmead in a hail of bullets in the early hours of Sunday, 20 November 2022.

PA President Gayton McKenzie disclosed on social media how hard it was to officially request his long- time ally to step aside from his duties in the party.

In the suspension letter addressed to Kunene, McKenzie explained that there would be an investigation into the matter.

Kunene confirmed that he was at Molefe’s house when police arrived to arrest him. He claims he was at Molefe’s house to facilitate a meeting for a journalist from his online publication, Africa Global News, for a story.

However, multiple pictures of Molefe and Kunene have since resurfaced online, leaving the public confused about his links with the murder- accused.

