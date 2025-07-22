Kenny Kunene under fire after being found at home of DJ Sumbody murder suspect

Controversial Johannesburg MMC for Transport, Kenny Kunene, has found himself at the centre of a political storm after he was discovered at the Sandton residence of one of the suspects linked to the murder of popular musician DJ Sumbody.

Kunene was reportedly present when police arrested Katiso “KT” Molefe, who is believed to be the alleged mastermind behind the drive-by shooting that killed DJ Sumbody, his driver, and bodyguard in November 2022.

Three other suspects were also arrested in connection with the murder during the high-profile operation.

Claims his presence was professional

In a media interview following the incident, Kunene confirmed he was at the property during the arrest but claimed his presence was purely professional.

According to him, he was escorting a young journalist from his online news platform, Africa News Global. The journalist was set to conduct an exclusive interview with Molefe.

“I was introducing my young journalist to Mr Molefe. It was a media engagement, nothing more. Unfortunately, the arrest happened while we were there,” Kunene said. “It was a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

His explanation, however, has been met with sharp criticism from opposition parties. The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for his immediate dismissal.

DA wants him fired

The DA’s Johannesburg caucus leader, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, slammed Kunene’s version of events. She labelled it “laughable” and “a complete insult to the intelligence of the public”. She said Kunene’s actions bring the City of Johannesburg and the Patriotic Alliance into disrepute.

“There is absolutely no reason why a sitting MMC should be found at the home of a man accused of such a violent and high-profile murder,” she said.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku added that Mayor Dada Morero must act swiftly to protect the integrity of the metro’s leadership.

Despite the outrage, Kunene maintains his conscience is clear. He said that he has nothing to hide and is cooperating with authorities.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content