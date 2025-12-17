Kenyans nabbed for illegally working at US refugee applications centre

Seven Kenyan nationals have been nabbed after law enforcement authorities uncovered violations of South Africa’s immigration laws.

The arrests, effected as South Africa observed the Reconciliation Day on Tuesday, followed a joint operation between the Department of Home Affairs and other law enforcement agencies, based on intelligence reports pointing to illegal employment by foreign nationals.

During the operation, officials discovered seven Kenyan nationals actively working while holding only tourist visas, which do not allow employment.

Home Affairs ministerial spokesperson Carli van Wyk said the operation was launched after reports indicated that several Kenyan nationals had entered South Africa on tourist visas but were unlawfully working at a centre processing applications of so-called refugees to the US.

Earlier visa applications rejected

Van Wyk asserted that this action occurred despite the formal rejection of earlier visa applications, which allowed Kenyan nationals to legally perform this work.

“During the operation, seven Kenyan nationals were discovered engaging in work despite only being in possession of tourist visas, in clear violation of their conditions of entry into the country,” she said.

The seven individuals were arrested and issued with deportation orders.

The department confirmed that they will also be barred from entering South Africa again for a period of five years as part of enforcement measures.

Van Wyk stated that the operation adhered to the same protocols employed in the previous 18 months, which saw a significant surge in deportations.

It said these actions form part of government efforts to address longstanding abuse of the country’s immigration and visa system.

Enforcing the rule of law

She confirmed that the operation did not target diplomats or members of the public.

“No US officials were arrested in the process. The operation was not conducted at a diplomatic site, and no members of the public or prospective ‘refugees’ were harassed.

“The operation reinforces Home Affairs’ commitment to enforcing the rule of law without fear or favour, as no person or entity is above these laws,” she added.

Van Wyk added that the case also highlights cooperation between South Africa and the US in tackling illegal immigration and visa abuse.

However, it raised concern about the apparent involvement of foreign officials working with undocumented individuals, saying this raised serious questions around intent and diplomatic protocol.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has begun formal diplomatic engagements with both the US and Kenya to address the matter.

