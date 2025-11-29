Kenya’s Gen- Z fusing global trends with local traditions to create a vibrant, new food identity

From a Saturday mid-morning to late evening, smoke curled steadily above rows of colourful stalls as vendors grilled, fried and stirred up an endless parade of flavours. Classic mshikaki (skewers) made from beef, chicken and gizzards, mutura (Kenyan sausage), nyama choma (roasted meat) and coastal staples shared space with bold new fusion dishes and juices, drawing clusters of young people who milled around the tents and queued at stands selling smochas (smokie wrapped in chapati), boiled eggs, gourmet samosas, vegan street bowls and other re-imagined traditional favourites.

The Nairobi Street Food Festival 2025 was no ordinary edition. Now in its eighth year, a new wave of culture and curiosity energised the occasion. Kenya’s Gen-Z was having another moment.

They arrived in their thousands, smartphones in hand, snapping every discovery as they sampled everything from local classics to creative global-infused plates, all while dancing to the urban playlists curated for them. They drove the mood and the menus, turning what is fast becoming one of the city’s biggest food fairs into a vibrant showcase of how young people are reshaping the country’s street food culture.

Eunice Nduta, a food content creator, known to her social media followers as hey-Nduta, and who has been present in the past four editions of the festival, noted the young population attending the event has been surging even as all age groups begin to embrace the culture.

Exalting the festival eats, vibe

“Oh my god, this one is on another level. There’s cake, nyama choma (roasted meat), mahindi choma (roasted maize), salmon, everything you’d want in one place. And the music? It’s mad,” she told bird in an interview, her eyes darting across the buzzing grounds.

The festival, Nduta said, is becoming a multigenerational space, largely driven by the Gen-Z’s.

“I saw videos of the 2023 one, it was full of Millennials. This one has more Gen Z. There’s a mixture. I’ve even seen babies playing on a trampoline. Everyone is involved. People are really embracing the food culture,” she affirmed.

The festival was set across the expansive Jamhuri Showground arena, the home of Kenya’s International Trade Fair. Launched in 2023 and already held four times this year, the Nairobi Street Food Festival has quickly grown into one of the city’s signature culinary and cultural showcases, blending food, music and immersive experiences such as painting sessions, fine art displays and games like darts and foosball.

Eco-friendly space

Sustainability also took centre stage, with organisers introducing strategically placed litter bins and other measures to reduce single-use plastics and promote eco-friendly practices.

Faith Nyarangi, who was attending the event for her first time, was drawn by the authenticity of the event, saying it has reinvented how street food is perceived.

“We are tired of the ambience of big hotels. We adore and embrace street foods, meat, chicken, everything. Street food in and out,” she said, chuckling.

According to Nyarangi, the festival offers a platform for young people to experience both nostalgia and novelty.

“I’ve actually eaten something I’ve never eaten. Salmon, and the experience was amazing,” she said.

Variety on the menu

Other street foods on display included Indomie cooked with potatoes, a quick, flavour-packed favourite among the young generation that reflects shifting diets in Kenya’s fast-paced cities, where affordable, ready-to-eat meals are pushing street vendors to the centre of urban food life.

Kookoo Baskets restaurant offered visitors a vibrant fusion of local chicken elevated with sauces inspired by Jamaican, Italian and Indian flavours, delivering a global culinary appeal while staying true to coastal Kenyan roots.

Drinking a toast to the festival

Traditional brews also found their place among the younger people as new innovative alcoholic drink fusions begin to emerge and gain popularity.

One of the standout offerings was muratina, the famed Agikuyu fermented drink traditionally served at weddings, births and initiation ceremonies. Made from a mix of water, honey, sugarcane syrup and the fruit of the sausage tree, scientifically called, Kigelia africana, muratina drew those curious and keen to reconnect with cultural flavours.

“Young people should try more of our traditional drinks. Muratina doesn’t disrupt your appetite, it doesn’t kill your libido and the premium one is more potent,” explained, the Muratina Vendor, Githii Karanja as he displayed his regular and premium NT Kirume variants, each with distinct colours.

It was his first time showcasing at the festival, and he said he was already making sales and new connections. Another traditional-style brew, ratata, a fermented pineapple drink with an alcohol content of 12%, also made an appearance, its look drawing comparisons to muratina.

But stealing the spotlight was Infusion Jaba, a khat-infused juice blended with real ginger, berry, hibiscus, pineapple and other natural flavours. The drink has become a hit with younger consumers seeking organic, experimental refreshments.

Ode to the young crowd

Infusion Jaba’s vendor, Becky Githae who has participated in every edition of the festival, said the Gen Z crowd values freshness, creativity and ‘good vibes.’

“Jaba juice has no preservatives at all. We use actual fruit. If it’s berry, it’s berry, pineapple is pineapple. And people keep coming back because it’s real, it’s organic,” she said.

Each edition of the festival, she said brought her new customers and stronger feedback for the innovative brand as more people get immersed into the culture.

“We’ve gotten clients, good feedback, positive feedback. The street food culture has been growing from day one till now and you can see the population has grown,” said Githae.

