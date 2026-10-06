Khan unable to testify after family member killed in Ekurhuleni shooting

Axed deputy Crime Intelligence head, Feroz Khan was unable to testify before the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday after a family member died in a shooting incident in Gauteng on Monday night.

Khan’s uncle-in-law, Preggy Padayachee, was shot and killed on the R21 highway in Ekurhuleni.

According to media reports, Padayachee’s vehicle broke down near Griffiths Road, close to OR Tambo International Airport. He contacted a friend for roadside assistance. Shortly after his friend and two others arrived to help, unknown gunmen opened fire on the group. Padayachee attempted to drive away to escape the gunfire but lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete barrier. He died at the scene.

One passenger travelling with him was injured and rushed to hospital, while another escaped unharmed.

No arrests have been made.

ALSO READ: Feroz Khan’s labour court papers detail gunshot injuries, mental trauma

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, commonly known as the Madlanga Commission, confirmed that Khan appeared before the commission remotely and in-camera on Tuesday.

However, the commission said Khan was not in a position to give evidence following his uncle-in-law’s death.

“The Commission has therefore postponed the testimony of Mr Khan to a date which has yet to be determined,” said Jeremy Michaels, spokesperson of the commission, in a statement.

Michaels stated that further announcements would be made once a new date had been set.

The death comes amid heightened concerns about the safety of witnesses connected to the commission, with the incident having renewed concerns over the security of witnesses and their families.

READ MORE: Madlanga halts Tumelo Nku’s testimony due to security concerns

President Cyril Ramaphosa had also called for security to be strengthened around Madlanga Commission witnesses following an alleged attempt on the life of Wiandre Pretorius at Ekurhuleni.

Pretorius had been implicated by murdered witness D – Marius van der Merwe, in allegations concerning the torture and killing of a man by Ekurhuleni Metro Police officers during an interrogation in 2022.

Van der Merwe was murdered last year after giving evidence to the commission.

READ MORE: Killing Witness D shows state’s inability to uphold founding principles

Ramaphosa said the incidents were terribly appalling and called for stronger security measures, particularly for witnesses who testify remotely.

“We want to tighten security much more so that those witnesses who are giving evidence online should not be easily identified,” Ramaphosa said then.

He said the incidents underscored the importance of the commission’s work in investigating alleged criminality and attempts to influence or capture parts of the criminal justice system.

READ: Feroz Khan’s labour court papers detail gunshot injuries, mental trauma

Before Khaz himself was shot in June, he had been ordered to appear before the Madlanga Commission as part of its investigation into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within South Africa’s criminal justice system.

His evidence is expected to assist the commission in establishing the circumstances surrounding the allegations under investigation and identifying those who may have been involved.

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