VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe gutted as their father’s garage gets looted

By Coceka Magubeni

Johannesburg- Celebrity siblings, reality television star Lasizwe Dambuza and actress Khanyi Mbau are gutted as looting seemingly continues in their world.

This comes after Lasizwe’s tweets, where he informed his sister that their deceased father’s Shell garage had been looted.

The two and their other siblings took over their father’s taxi business after he passed away.

After he posted about the incident, a few tweeps commented saying the establishment was already not operational, there is no need for him to cry foul as he and his siblings did not look after it.

After these comments, Lasizwe also known as Nomatriquency for his YouTube channel’s character, said people are insensitive for condoning looting.

He said just because an establishment is not operating does not mean it should be looted.

 

Lasizwe at his father’s funeral//Picture: Twitter

Lasizwe’s father Menzi Mchunu who was a well-established businessman reportedly died in September 2020.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.