Kharishma fails to pitch for Marula Festival show

One of South Africa’s most sought-after female artists, Kharishma, has registered her name in the bad book of artists who don’t show up for gigs they are booked for.

Kharishma left her legion of fans disappointed when she failed to show up for her performance at the Marula Festival in Phalaborwa, Limpopo, last week.

News of the Ke Ya Tiya Tiya hitmaker’s failure to honour the annual show was revealed by a deep throat who did not approve of the songbird’s alleged lack of professionalism.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content