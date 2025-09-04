Kidnapping kingpin Dollarman killed in dramatic shootout with police

A notorious kidnapping kingpin, known as Dollarman, was fatally shot by members of the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) anti-kidnapping task team during a dramatic confrontation near the R21 in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, the suspect, a wanted person in both South Africa and Mozambique, was listed on Mozambique’s SERNIC database for multiple kidnapping-for-ransom cases.

In South Africa, Dollarman was linked to at least five similar kidnappings and cases of housebreaking, carjacking, and possession of unlicensed firearms.

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the SAPS national spokesperson, hailed the operation as a testament to the task team’s relentless efforts.

“The SAPS anti-kidnapping task team has been working tirelessly to dismantle these criminal syndicates.

Kidnapped businessman rescued

“Since July 2021, we have arrested over 337 kidnappers and seized more than 146 illegal firearms at crime scenes,” Mathe said.

She added that in the past week alone, there were 14 773 arrests for crimes ranging from murder to rape, with 163 illegal firearms confiscated during Operation Shanela.

Mathe also revealed that in the early hours of Thursday morning, the task team successfully rescued an Indian businessman held captive in a shack in Alexandra, Johannesburg. He was later reunited with his family.

“The rescued businessman, whose identity remains undisclosed, is receiving support following his ordeal. The police continue to investigate to ensure all accomplices are brought to justice,” Mathe said.

Cash-in-transit heist

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old man has been arrested after a cash-in-transit robbery that took place on Monday in Dawn Park in the east of Johannesburg.

The cops informed the media that two bystanders tragically lost their lives as a shootout between law enforcement and the perpetrators ensued.

The suspect, Kgomotso Zitha, was apprehended on the day of the incident.

He has since appeared before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of a hijacked vehicle, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and possession of ammunition.

His case has been postponed to September 10 for a bail application.

Police recovered two vehicles during the arrest. A white BMW was identified as having been hijacked in Randfontein in June, while a grey Mercedes-Benz was cleared of any prior criminal association.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content