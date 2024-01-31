‘Killer’ cop wife remanded in custody pending bail application

The case against a female police officer who is accused of killing her husband has been postponed to Tuesday next week for bail application.

Sergeant Lindiwe Hlungwane appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday following her arrest by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Sunday.

The officer faces a charge of murder after a heated argument resulted in the murder of her husband, Russell Hlongwane.

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Hlungwane was arrested in Akasia, a suburb in northern Pretoria.

The 40-year-old husband of the 44-year-old officer is said to have grabbed his wife’s official gun from her purse and pointed it at her during an altercation.

“She remains in police custody, and the case has been postponed to next week for bail application,” said Shuping.

“She tried to grab the firearm from the husband, and a scuffle ensued. The firearm was discharged four times during the scuffle, hitting the husband.”

Shuping said the sergeant’s husband sustained four gunshot wounds and died in the hospital, where he was admitted.

Husband and wife found dead

Meanwhile, the police in Limpopo have launched an investigation following the discovery of two bodies, a police officer and his wife, lying in a pool of blood in Giyani recently.

Police spokesperson in the province, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, said the police received a report of a shooting incident at Hlaneki village.

“When the police attended to the crime scene, they discovered two lifeless bodies of a male and female lying in a pool of blood in their bedroom,” said Mashaba.

Mashaba said the woman sustained three gunshot wounds, while the man had a visible wound to the head.

“It is reported that the female person had three bullet wounds on the body, and the male person had a bullet wound on the head,” said Mashaba.

The deceased, later identified by his family as Sergeant Melvin Sambo, was based in Giyani.

The woman was identified as 42-year-old Suzan Mlarhi, the sergeant’s wife.

