Killer cop’s plan to apply for bail worries family of his deceased girlfriend

The family of a woman allegedly killed by police officer Mandla Buthelezi (42) has expressed concern that he plans to apply for bail.

The family said this after Buthelezi, accused of murdering his girlfriend Chesnay Keppler (22), appeared at the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday for a pretrial hearing alongside his co-accused, Constable Llewelyn Meyers, who is currently out on bail.

In the court gallery, Keppler’s grieving family sat quietly dressed in pink T-shirts bearing her face.

They hoped to see progress in the long-awaited case and to hear whether the trial would proceed.

However, those hopes were dashed when state prosecutor Maphile Molefe requested that the pretrial be postponed to January 19, as they needed more time to prepare.

Request for postponement granted

Molefe informed the court that the proposed date was provisional and would assist them in determining the official start date of the trial.

Both defence counsels for Buthelezi and Meyers agreed to the postponement. Presiding Judge Thembi Bokako granted the state’s request.

“The case is postponed to January 19, 2026, for us to get certainty in respect of the trial date. Accused number one remains in custody, and accused number two is out on bail,” Bokako said.

Buthelezi is accused of shooting Keppler dead on December 26 in Eldorado Park during a domestic altercation. Buthelezi went on to attempt suicide but was unsuccessful.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder.

Initially released on R20 000 bail, Buthelezi was later rearrested for allegedly violating his bail conditions, including intimidating state witnesses.

He faces charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, attempted kidnapping, and defeating the ends of justice.

His lawyer informed the court that he intends to apply for bail again on December 3.

Frustration over delays

Outside the courtroom, Keppler’s father, Trevor Keppler, expressed the family’s ongoing pain and frustration over the delays.

“Our daughter was taken away from us. We will never see her graduate with her law degree. “I will never accompany her on her wedding day, and I will never feel the honour of being her grandchildren’s grandfather,” he declared.

“No amount of counselling will ever make the situation bearable.”

He added that while the family holds onto hope for justice, they are deeply troubled by the news that Buthelezi plans to apply for bail.

“It is saddening to hear that the accused wants to apply for bail. We will oppose it and hope it will be ruled in our favour,” he said.

