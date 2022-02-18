Killing spree ends in 25 years behind bars for Sombambela

The Worcester circuit court on Friday sentenced to 25 years in jail a man accused of a killing spree. Siyamcela Sombambela, 35, has killed three women that the police know of.

In October 2020, Sombambela was seen dragging something suspicious when members of the community rang the bell and alerted the police.

Upon arrival, the police made a gruesome discovery of the body of 21-year-old Bernadine Frans from Pine Valley.

A day later, the police found a shallow grave in an open field after a passer-by had sounded the alarm. The body was identified as that of 25-year-old Miché Pienaar.

A further search in the area led them to the body of 33-year-old Grizella Minnaar. She was also dug out from the grave.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said Sombambela had pleaded guilty to three murder charges and had entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the state.

Author