News

Killings raise alarm ahead of local polls

By Sunday World
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Families of slain politicians in the Cape Town area have raised safety concerns ahead of the upcoming local government elections, following a wave of killings of politicians in their communities across the country.

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  • Families of slain politicians in Cape Town express safety concerns before local government elections.
  • Recent wave of killings of politicians has affected communities nationwide.
  • The violence has heightened fears among political families and communities.
  • Safety measures and protections are being called for ahead of the elections.
  • The issue reflects broader security challenges facing political figures in South Africa.

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