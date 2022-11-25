Kimberley ‘fake doctor’ facing rape charge now accused of being in SA illegally

Ilunga Kalasa, the 38-year-old Kimberly-based medical doctor who stands accused of rape, is now facing charges of contravention of the Immigration Act as well as contravention of the Health Professions Act.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Kalasa made a brief appearance in the Kimberley District Court, where he is facing charges of rape as well as sexual assault.

“The Doctor is accused of raping a 17-year-old patient. It is alleged that on 15 August 2022, the 17-year-old victim, went to the accused surgery for medical consultation and was subsequently raped during a medical examination. He is also accused of sexually assaulting a 25-year-old patient at his surgery on 20 April 2022, during a medical examination,” NPA regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.

“The two additional charges emanate from the police investigations which indicated that the accused was working in South Africa as a medical practitioner without the prescribed medical professional documents or being registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA). The accused, who is a Congolese national, is also in South Africa without legitimate immigration documents and that he was illegal in the country.”

