Kind wishes, cattle as thousands of Mpumalanga matriculants sit for exams

Messages of support and acts of kindness are flooding in from government corridors to rural kraals as nearly 70 000 Grade 12 students in Mpumalanga start their 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams.

Education MEC Lettie Masina has extended her best wishes to the province’s Class of 2025, emphasising that this is their time to excel.

“You have worked with dedication, overcome challenges, and shown true resilience throughout the year,” Masina said in her goodwill message.

“Success is the reward of preparation, discipline, and self-belief. Read carefully, manage your time wisely, and present your very best in every paper. You represent your families, your schools, and the entire province of Mpumalanga.”

Incident-free examination

The department said it was fully prepared to administer an incident-free NSC examination from October 23 to November 27, with 69 980 candidates registered — an increase of 2 749 from 2024.

Thirty-nine independent schools have been accredited as examination centres, and a comprehensive risk-management plan has been put in place to ensure a credible process.

In the same spirit of support, EFF Ward 11 councillor Mafia Fane of KaHhoyi village in Nkomazi has donated three cows and 15 bags of maize meal to sustain matriculants attending school camps.

Learners from the secondary schools in Ntiyi, Sophungane, and Zenzele will benefit from the gesture.

Supplementing existing feeding plan

“I was informed that some learners were excluded from the camps because their parents could not pay. I have asked principals to allow all learners to attend — no one should be left behind,” Fane said during the handover.

He added that the donation would supplement existing feeding plans “to accommodate even those from indigent, destitute backgrounds.”

Fane extended his wishes to all Nkomazi learners. “The little we have given is from the heart.

“The future of this municipality depends on you. May the Almighty God, together with the gods of Africa, guide you in this decisive moment.”

Mpumalanga’s education sector has reason for optimism. In 2024, the province achieved an 84.99% pass rate, up from 77% the previous year, recording its highest mathematics and science results since 1994.

With the Class of 2025 stepping into the exam halls, the province is hoping to climb even higher on the national rankings — powered by kind wishes, community care, and perhaps, a little cattle courage.

In the meantime, the provincial government of Limpopo, along with key education stakeholders, has sent sincere words of support to all learners getting ready for this important phase of their academic careers.

Prayer session

In a virtual provincial prayer session attended by over 700 participants, provincial leaders, educators, and faith representatives came together in solidarity to motivate and bless the Class of 2025.

The session featured messages from the MECs for education, transport, and community safety; the deputy speaker of the Limpopo legislature; and several members of the provincial legislature — all united in one call: support, believe in, and uplift our learners.

Premier Phophi Ramathuba reaffirmed the province’s steadfast loyalty to its 127 000 registered matriculants, highlighting the government’s efforts to provide an enabling environment for success.

“Throughout the year, we have strengthened the pillars that drive learning outcomes,” Ramathuba said.

“We have delivered new classrooms, renovated existing ones, and ensured that our school nutrition programme continues to sustain learners who attend school under difficult conditions.”

She also celebrated Limpopo’s continuous investment in e-learning tools, weekend study camps, and revision programmes.

SAPS ready to protect learners

Major-General Jan Scheepers of the Limpopo SA Police Service (SAPS) echoed the sentiment, reminding learners of the importance of a secure learning environment.

“Education is the gateway to transformation. A safe, supportive space is essential for that transformation to take root,” Scheepers said.

“The SAPS, along with the education department, remains committed to protecting our learners and empowering school communities.”

Adding a spiritual dimension to the session, Bishop Sikhwari of the South African Council of Churches urged learners to anchor their confidence in faith and perseverance.

Citing Psalm 121:1-3, she reminded them that their efforts have not been in vain and that divine guidance will accompany them throughout the exams.

The spirit of partnership and community support echoed throughout the event, with calls for parents, teachers, civil society, and traditional leaders to stand by learners during this defining time.

Last year’s 85.1% pass rate set a high standard, and the Class of 2025 is ready to meet and exceed this achievement, solidifying Limpopo’s growing standing as a province known for its academic resilience and excellence.

“Go into your exams with confidence, courage, and calm. You are the pride of Limpopo — and your success will be the success of us all,” concluded Ramathuba.

