King accuses Eastern Cape premier Mabuyane of extortion

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and safety and security MEC Xolile Nqatha are accused of being involved in extortion activities.

This comes after Abathembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo pressed charges against the duo after the police killed a man who identified himself as the Mthatha West chief, Dalinzolo Mareke, last week.

Mareke was alleged to have been part of an extortion gang that is operating in the Eastern Cape.

On Tuesday, Mabuyane and Nqatha pressed countercharges against King Dalindyebo following allegations of their involvement in extortion activities.

Comprehensive investigation

The king’s accusations are grave and call for a careful investigation, according to Mabuyane’s office.

“Premier Mabuyane is the leader of the province, with his responsibility to protect the citizens of the Eastern Cape and to ensure that those who engage in criminal activities are held accountable,” the premier’s office told Sunday World.

“The premier has requested law-enforcement agencies to conduct a comprehensive probe into these claims and gather all necessary evidence.”

King Dalindyebo made the allegations after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced at the weekend that, due to insufficient evidence, it would not be prosecuting Mabuyane and others in a separate matter.

Political witchhunt

The group was facing charges of fraud and money-laundering.

The provincial office of the ANC applauded the decision by the NPA and said Mabuyane was the target of a political witchhunt.

Luxolo Tyali, the NPA’s regional spokesperson, said that the decision was made with consideration for the investigation’s findings.

“We can confirm that the decision has been taken by the director of public prosecutions, Barry Madolo, not to prosecute Mr Mabuyane and others after careful consideration of evidence that was at the disposal of the prosecution.

“Following an investigation by the Hawks, a decision was taken not to prosecute because we felt that there was no winnable case.”

