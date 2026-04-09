King Dalindyebo ex-wife steps in to defuse ‘Nigerian coronation’ storm

The ex-wife of abaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has moved swiftly to calm tensions arising from the Eastern Cape “coronation of a Nigerian king”, dismissing the claims as a dangerous distortion that risked inflaming already volatile community relations.

Dr Nolubabalo Mcinga, also a former leader within different political parties including EFF, MKP and Afrika Mayibuye Movement, said the widely reported “crowning of a king” in KuGompo, East London, was nothing more than a community leadership installation.

“The event was the installation of a leader in a community association, a position akin to a president of an association or chairman,” Mcinga said in a statement issued through the Azania Movement on Thursday.

Language and symbolism

Her intervention follows days of tension in KuGompo, where reports of a foreign king being crowned on South African soil triggered anger, confusion and calls for government action.

Mcinga said the misunderstanding was rooted in language and symbolism, not sovereignty.

“It was brought to our attention that some public statements have caused confusion due to incorrect use of Igbo language terms,” she said. “Igwe in Igbo language means Ndabezitha or His Royal Highness, whereas ‘King’ translates to Eze meaning Kumkani or iSilo. This distinction has been misunderstood, leading to misrepresentation of the event.”

She added that the structure in question operates like many diaspora associations across the country, organising funeral contributions, marriages and social support for members.

Eziko ‘must apologise’

In a pointed rebuke, the movement has demanded an apology from Solomon Ogbonna Eziko, accusing him of misrepresenting the event and fuelling tensions.

Beyond the semantics, Mcinga positioned herself as a mediator in a community already simmering with frustration over crime and undocumented migration.

“We have heard the concerns of our people in KuGompo and across the Republic of South Africa, and we are actively working to ensure that these matters are resolved in a way that restores dignity, order, and unity,” she said.

The Azania Movement confirmed that Mcinga is engaging stakeholders, including traditional leaders, community members and Nigerian representatives, to stabilise the situation.

It has also thrown its weight behind a process led by the Nigerian consulate in Johannesburg for undocumented nationals to voluntarily return home.

“We, therefore, call on all undocumented Nigerian nationals to report to the Consulate General in Illovo, Johannesburg, and participate in this process in good faith,” the movement said.

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