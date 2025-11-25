King Misuzulu appoints new Zulu royal chancellor to forge ties with other kingdoms

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has appointed Durban-based businessman Inkosi Malusi Zondi as the new royal chancellor.

The Zulu King made the appointment public on Saturday in Umzinto during the official coronation of Inkosi Mbuso Ngcobo of the Amanyuswa traditional council.

The king said although he recently appointed Zondi as an overseer (Inkosi equivalent), he felt that since he is a hard worker, he can do a better job as a chancellor.

Role comes with huge responsibilities

“You all know that in Zulu we push the most effective ox. I first named Zondi as an overseer. And I later decided that I would move him from that position and make him what in English is called a royal chancellor.

“A chancellor is tasked with forging ties with other royal families all over the world. Because as a kingdom we need those relations, yet no one is carrying out that task. Zondi has since identified him as a suitable candidate. I now present your chancellor. And he is the person Amakhosi (Chiefs) would give tasks to,” the Zulu king announced.

Meanwhile, in his first assignment after he was appointed as chancellor, Zondi visited Umgababa in the south of Durban on Sunday. He went to restore order in the Luthuli clan, where Inkosi of the chiefdom, Phathisizwe Luthuli, was battling rogue community members. The said community members formed a trust and sold the prime land overlooking the Indian Ocean, and pocketed the money.

Zondi warned the rogue elements to fully restore control of the area to Luthuli or face his wrath.

Ngizwe Mchunu called to order

“I warned all those who are behind all the complaints that have been raised by Inkosi Luthuli. They need to stop doing what they are doing. Otherwise I will face them,” Zondi said at the imbizo. The imbizo was called specifically to address the issue of illegal sale of prime land in the area.

He also used the opportunity to force Ngizwe Mchunu. The self-proclaimed leader of Amabhinca was told to publicly apologise to Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (CoGTA).

Mchunu was compelled to apologise after he made damaging statements against Buthelezi. The latter then took him to court to compel him to retract and offer an unconditional apology.

