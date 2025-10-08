King Misuzulu calls mass meeting after SCA game of thrones victory

Following his Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday this week, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini of the Zulu nation has hit the ground running with his kingdom-wide reconciliation project.

As a result, the King has since summoned heads of palaces and royal houses, princes and princesses, traditional leaders, commanders of regiments, headmen and others to the Mashobeni royal palace in Pongola to start the process.

The mass meeting, called “Isibaya”, is scheduled for October 29 2025. The meeting was publicly communicated by Prince Thulani Zulu on behalf of the King on Wednesday.

Zulu said the meeting will start with feedback after the protracted court case. Immediately after the ruling, King Misuzulu said this is not the time to celebrate. It is but the time to reconcile and unite everyone within the kingdom.

Beginning of reconciliation process

“This will be the beginning of the reconciliation process in the Zulu royal household and nation after the recent incidents. We will also pray to God and ancestors as we map the way forward from here,” Zulu said.

In the case, the SCA set aside Judge Norman Davis’ ruling. He ruled that President Cyril Ramaphosa followed the law when he officially recognised the King to lead the Zulu nation amid a dispute.

That shattered a spirited campaign by Prince Simakade and his supporters. They had campaigned to set aside the recognition and have the recognition process started afresh.

Meanwhile, members of the Zulu royal family who support Prince Simakade are yet to comment. They have not communicated their next move. Nor have they indicated whether or not they will take the matter to the Constitutional Court for final arbitration.

The faction can only approach the apex court once they found a constitutional loophole and use it to file an appeal.

