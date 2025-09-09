King Misuzulu introduces fiancée to his Eswatini uncles during reed dance

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has officially unveiled his new fiancée to his uncles in Eswatini, marking another significant chapter in the traditional union that started almost a year ago.

The Zulu king introduced Queen Sihle Mdhluli in Ludzidzini, the traditional capital of Eswatini, on Monday during the official holiday and last day of the annual reed dance of the kingdom. The function was attended by former President Jacob Zuma, former Botswana President Ian Khama, and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

It was the first time the King had taken the new wife to Eswatini, the country of birth of his late mother, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, the great wife of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Rituals observed

During the reed dance, the king publicly affirmed his love for Mdhluli through a traditional Zulu dance and put on headgear to symbolise his undying love for the new wife. She occupies the Mashobeni royal palace in Uphongolo in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

After performing the ritual, the king then leapt into a traditional Zulu dance of joy, to the delight of onlookers and his uncles, including King Mswati of Eswatini and other well-wishers.

Mdhluli is from the Mdlhuli clan in Mpumalanga province and they are Swati, who keep to pure Swati culture. She is the fourth wife of the Zulu king. He is already married to Queen Ntokozo Mayisela, Queen Nomzamo Myeni, and Queen Nozizwe Mulela, an Eswatini bank executive based in Mbabane.

Upcoming reed dance

Meanwhile, it’s all systems go for this year’s annual Zulu reed dance in Mashobeni royal palace. The first leg was held this weekend at Machobeni Palace (different from Mashobeni) in Ngwavuma, near the South Africa-Eswatini border.

The historic decision to move the reed dance from eNyokeni to Mashobeni was communicated by the king a few weeks ago, when he said the elders have chosen the revived King Shaka’s palace as the host of the annual event during his reign.

