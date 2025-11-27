King Misuzulu pulls out of Soweto anti-GBV march due to security concerns

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has made an eleventh-hour announcement that he will not take part in an anti-gender-based violence (GBV) march in Soweto, citing security concerns.

The AmaZulu king was due to participate in the march around Elka Stadium on November 27. Despite the monarch’s withdrawal, the Unite Initiative plans to continue with the march as planned.

“The private office of His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini wishes to inform all media houses, stakeholders, and members of the public that His Majesty will not be attending the upcoming event hosted by The Unite Initiative,” the king’s private office said in a statement.

“His Majesty holds this campaign in the highest regard and recognises its vital contribution to the national effort to end gender-based violence.”

The statement continues: “Initiatives of this nature reflect the values His Majesty consistently champions—unity, community mobilisation, and the protection of the vulnerable.

“The state security services responsible for protecting His Majesty have formally advised against his presence at this time, following a recent security-related incident reported near the event’s location and pending the conclusion of the official investigation.

“In adherence to established security protocols, and out of respect for the professional judgement of the relevant agencies, His Majesty will not be attending.”

Fatal shooting at Dube hostel

The king’s private office added that although he will not attend the event, he still fully supports the march.

“This decision should not, in any way, be interpreted as a withdrawal of support. His Majesty remains firmly aligned with the objectives of the Unite Initiative and encourages all organisers, participants, and communities to continue driving this important work.

“His Majesty commends the organisers for their leadership and urges the nation to remain steadfast in confronting and ultimately eradicating gender-based violence.

“The king extends his blessings and full moral support to the campaign and all those engaged in advancing the safety, dignity, and well-being of women and children across South Africa.”

It is not clear which incident the king’s private office is referring to, but it is believed that he was referring to Sunday’s shooting incident at the notorious Dube hostel, where a member of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party was shot dead during a campaign blitz. Two other people were injured.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content