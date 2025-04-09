King Misuzulu reappoints ex-royal house spokesperson Thulani

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has brought seasoned royal spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu back into the fold after three years in the wilderness.

Prince Thulani has been reappointed as the royal spokesperson with immediate effect. He takes over from Prince Nathi Zulu, who has been in the position for merely four months.

The senior Zulu prince was the royal spokesperson during King Goodwill Zwelithini’s reign after taking over from Prince Mbonisi Zulu.

Former ally now back in the fold

Again, Prince Thulani was at the forefront in the fight to get Misuzulu crowned as the king. This was amid a fierce challenge by Prince Simakade and his supporters within the royal family.

However, he fell out with the king and had to leave his full-time position. He later worked for the King Cetshwayo district municipality anchored in Richards Bay.

The King also appointed Inkosi (Prince) Zuzifa Buthelezi as the chairperson of the newly formed king’s council of the Zulu kingdom. This is another realignment amid turmoil in the royal court where the king’s siblings have turned against him.

Inkosi Zuzifa is the son of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the longest-serving traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation, who helped king Misuzulu to snatch the throne.

“His Majesty King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, Sovereign of the Zulu Nation, has officially appointed Inkosi Yesizwe SakwaButhelezi, Prince Ntuthukoyezwe Zuzifa Buthelezi as the chairperson of the king’s council of the Zulu Kingdom, and Prince Thulani Zulu as the official spokesperson of the Zulu Royal Family and the Zulu Kingdom.

The king’s office announced it in a statement after the appointments were made public.

“These significant appointments were formalised during a ceremonial signing held in Durban on 09 April 2025,” it said.

The office added that the appointments mark a pivotal moment in the royal family. Particularly in the ongoing renewal and reinforcement of the institutional structure of the Zulu kingdom.

“These leaders have been entrusted with critical responsibilities that will ensure the dignity, unity, and cultural legacy of the Zulu nation remain safeguarded and advanced.”

