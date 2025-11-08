King Misuzulu’s dramatic wedding to new bride kicks off without key Zulu royals

After two weeks of suspense and conflicting statements from the Zulu royal family, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini on Friday concluded the first part of his dramatic and perhaps historic wedding to Nomzamo Myeni of Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The first part started with umkhehlo (a traditional Zulu engagement) at Jozini sport ground where King Misuzulu attended with a royal delegation that included senior prince, Vanana Zulu, from KwaMinyamanzi royal house.

The event was a culmination of a dramatic two weeks of suspense on whether or not it will take place after the royal spokesperson, Prince Thulani Zulu, told the Sunday World that he “was not aware” that the king was about to get married.

That was after an invitation was sent out to VIP guests and the public by Prince Gebizizwe Zulu and the Myeni family.

Early this week, another statement was issued that the wedding has been canned because there is a bereavement in the royal family.

That prompted Myeni’s foundation to issue a statement and debunk that as fake news and assured the nation that the wedding was going ahead.

Proper royal ritual fulfilled

On Friday evening, King Misuzulu visited KwaKhethomtandayo royal palace in Nongoma where he met with Queen Sibongile Dlamini, the first wife of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, his father, and reported that he was getting married.

In that way, he fulfilled an old tradition of reporting to elders ahead of hosting any major event in the royal family.

With everyone holding their breath, on Friday morning, the king and his delegation travelled to Jozini and kicked off the wedding, much to the delight of the Myenis who feared an embarrassment should it not have gone ahead.

However, back home, the king left his seven siblings unhappy, and they boycotted the wedding. Some of them have travelled to Eswatini, their uncle’s places while others simply stayed away while within South Africa.

Right royal mess, still

One of them was Princess Bukhosibemvelo, who spoke to the Sunday World and said they are deeply embarrassed by the conduct of the King.

“He is not only shaming us as the family and his siblings, but he is shaming the entire Zulu nation. How can a King marry someone with three children from previous relationships? It would have been better if they had privately dated, not to marry her and defy centuries-old traditions that kings only marry virgins.

“This is just embarrassing. Anyway, we will not be there to witness this as we have not been invited, just like many other royal family members,” she said.

In an official post on the king’s Facebook page, his office said: “All went well” and posted happy pictures of the king and Myeni.

With the first leg concluded, the main wedding will be held at KwaKhangela royal palace in Nongoma, where the King’s late mother, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, lies.

