King Misuzulu’s stance against child bride earns him rare praise from DA

The King of the Zulu nation, Misuzulu KaZwelithini, has earned rare praise from the Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal.

That was after the king came out clear and stated that under his reign, he would never use the annual Zulu reed dance to take a new wife.

The king first made this undertaking in the eMachobeni royal palace in Ngwavuma along the SA-eSwatini borderline two weeks ago.

He said the reed dance is attended by young girls who should be protected instead of being exploited by older men of his age who take them as their wives.

“They are very young; if I want a new wife, I will look for someone of my age instead of exploiting girls as young as 16. I am totally against the practice of marrying young girls; it should stop,” said the king, who is in his early 50s.

Expose the pervs

He also told the young girls to report older men who propose to them to his office so that they can be penalised.

The king repeated a similar message at Mashobeni Royal Palace in Pongola over the weekend, stating that society should frown on old men who take young girls as their wives.

Commending the king, Francois Rodgers, the leader of the DA in the province, who is also the MEC for finance in the government of provincial unity (GPU), said this is a classic case of a traditional leader who is leading by example.

“The king’s remarks mark a positive contribution to efforts aimed at protecting the rights and welfare of young women and girl children in the province. King Misuzulu’s clear opposition to child marriages, a practice that has long affected vulnerable communities, underscores a commitment to modern values and the protection of children’s rights.

“The king’s voice adds tremendous weight to the fight against gender-based violence and against child marriages and child pregnancies. The king’s voice will help to pave the way for a safer, healthier future for all children, especially young girls, in our province. The DA calls on community leaders, government, and all citizens to stand together against child rape, child pregnancy, and child marriage,” Rodgers said.

King Misuzulu is currently married to three wives: Queens Ntokozo Mayisela from Newcastle, Nozizwe Mulela from Eswatini, and Nomzamo Myeni from Jozini. He is engaged to Sihle KaMdhluli from Mpumalanga province.

