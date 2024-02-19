King Monada served with letter of demand for skipping Limpopo gig

A letter of demand has been served to King Monada for allegedly failing to show up for an awards ceremony that he was scheduled to attend.

King Monada, whose real name is Khutso Steven Kgatle, was supposed to dazzle the audience at the Limpopo Legends Awards at Polokwane’s Ranch Resort in Limpopo in 2022.

The musician, though, failed to show up.

Letter forwarded to management

The letter of demand has been seen by Sunday World and has since been forwarded to King Monada’s management.

“The above matter refers. We have called Sheriff Nkowankowa … to follow up on the availability of returns of service,” the letter, penned by Limpopo Legends Awards NPC’s attorneys, Thobejane Incorporated, reads in part.

Nkowankowa acknowledged receiving the directive to affix the summons. He further committed to executing the instruction.

Speaking to Sunday World, Mpho Mashabela of the Limpopo Legends Awards revealed that although he had scheduled King Monada to perform at the awards ceremony, the musical sensation had not shown up.

He is taking me for a fool

“I engaged with him about him not committing to our booking, and he gave me his word that he’d avail himself for next year’s [2023] awards ceremony,” said Mashabela.

“We agreed to give him a chance. I requested that he and his manager, Albert Makwela, send me a commitment letter, which they did, but still, King Monada failed to perform.

“Everything seemed promising until, on the day of the event, again, he didn’t pitch.

“It is disappointing; the guy failed to pitch twice for two consecutive years. I engaged them further for a refund, but King Monada is avoiding my calls.

“I was left with no choice but to demand my R35 000 back, as he refused and told me that King Monada Music doesn’t do refunds.

Mashabela said that he felt disrespected by King Monada.

“I feel like he’s taking me for a fool. That’s why I instructed my attorneys to serve him with a letter of demand. I just want my money, and I’ll leave him alone.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content