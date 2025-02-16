King’s role in Ingonyama Trust under scrutiny

Parliament’s committee on land reform and rural development is set to meet amaZulu King

MisuZulu kaZwelithini to solicit his version on the contentious issue of land under the

Ingonyama Trust.

The entity, which controls over 3 million hectares of land that fell under the former self-governing homeland of KwaZulu has been under scrutiny for some time.

During the sitting of the committee this week, the king’s role in the trust was brought into question. This was after the committee delayed intervening in the shenanigans plaguing the entity because it wanted guidance from parliament’s constitutional and legal services.

