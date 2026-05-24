Kipchoge says he wants to see the Cape Town Marathon become a Major

Eliud Kipchoge remained nonchalantly cool amidst a clamour by just about everyone to have a piece of him prior to today’s Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, which marked the start of his “world tour” ahead to his retirement from the sport he has dominated in the past decade.

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