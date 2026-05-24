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Kipchoge says he wants to see the Cape Town Marathon become a Major

By Sunday World
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SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 31: Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya thanks spectators following the 2025 Sydney Marathon on August 31, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Eliud Kipchoge remained nonchalantly cool amidst a clamour by just about everyone to have a piece of him prior to today’s Sanlam Cape Town Marathon,  which marked the start of his “world tour” ahead to his retirement from the sport he has dominated in the past decade.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • Eliud Kipchoge remained nonchalantly cool amidst a clamour by just about everyone to have a piece of him prior to today’s Sanlam Cape Town Marathon,  which marked the start of his “world tour” ahead to his retirement from the sport he has dominated in the past decade.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Sunday World.
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