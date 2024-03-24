Koko rejects NPA’s appeal for extension to file records

Former Eskom boss Matshela- Koko has rejected the National- Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) appeal for a deadline extension to file records in court to oppose his application to set aside its “alternative dispute resolution agreement” with Swiss tech giant ABB.

Koko filed the papers in February this year and gave the NPA 10 days to file a notice of intention to defend.

Despite issuing a notice to oppose the application, the NPA has missed the deadline of March 8 to disclose the records and requested an additional extension.

