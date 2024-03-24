News

Koko rejects NPA’s appeal for extension to file records

By Sunday World
Koko rejects NPA’s appeal for extension to file records
Former Eskom boss Matshela Koko has rejected the NPA’s appeal for an extension to file records in court to oppose his application. / Gallo Images

Former Eskom boss Matshela- Koko has rejected the National- Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) appeal for a deadline extension to file records in court to oppose his application to set aside its “alternative dispute resolution agreement” with Swiss tech giant ABB.

Koko filed the papers in February this year and gave the NPA 10 days to file a notice of intention to defend.

Despite issuing a notice to oppose the application, the NPA has missed the deadline of March 8 to disclose the records and requested an additional extension.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.